'When will you tax extreme wealth?' the super-rich ask

"We are surprised that you have failed to answer a simple question that we have been asking for three years: when will you tax extreme wealth?" begins the open letter by an initiative called Proud to Pay More. Directed at "global leaders gathering in Davos," it was handed over to world leaders gathered at the Swiss ski resort on Wednesday. The signatories are demanding higher taxes be levied on the super-rich.

Notably, many of the signatories are among the wealthiest people in the world. Proud to Pay More comprises at least 260 billionaires and millionaires who say that steps must be taken "to address the dramatic rise of social inequality." They say a "tipping point" has been reached, whose "cost to our economic, societal, and ecological stability risk is severe — and growing every day. In short, we need action now."

They say their drive for fairer taxes represents "a return to normality, " arguing that taxing the rich will "turn extreme and unproductive private wealth into an investment for our common democratic future."

Billionaires: 'We believe we must be taxed more'

"Every moment of delay entrenches the dangerous economic status quo, threatens our democratic norms, and passes the buck to our children and grandchildren," write the signatories, who include heiresses Valerie Rockefeller, Abigail Disney and Marlene Engelhorn, an Austrian national whose forefather Friedrich Engelhorn founded German chemicals company BASF. "Not only do we want to be taxed more but we believe we must be taxed more."

Engelhorn, who has criticized the fact that Austria does not have an inheritance tax, recently made the headlines when she said she wanted to redistribute €25 million ($27 million) of her inherited wealth.

"I have inherited a fortune, and therefore power, without having done anything for it," she told reporters. She has set up a Good Council for Redistribution to develop solutions in the "interest of society as a whole."