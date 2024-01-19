Can you really trust AI? Davos crowd treads with caution

The buzz around artificial intelligence is palpable on the promenade in Davos. Much of the real estate here has been plastered with posters extolling the virtues of AI.

There is even an entire pavilion dedicated to the technology. It's aptly called the AI House and is among the most sought-after addresses at this year's World Economic Forum as business leaders debate the risks and opportunities presented by AI and figure out how to adopt the technology effectively.

A sense of optimism prevails about the possibilities the AI promises to usher in in fields such as health care and education. However, the enthusiasm is often preceded by "AI, if done responsibly" or followed by "but we should be careful."

The World Economic Forum in its annual risks survey assesses AI-driven misinformation and disinformation as the biggest danger in the next two years. The survey said the "nexus between falsified information and societal unrest will take center stage" this year when more than 2 billion people go to the polls in countries such as the US and India.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the technology revolution will impact almost 40% of jobs globally, including high-skilled jobs. In developed economies it could even be 60% of jobs.

While emerging and developing economies might face fewer immediate disruptions from AI, the IMF warns that many of these countries would struggle to harness the benefits of AI due to lack of infrastructure and skilled workforce, raising the risk that over time AI could worsen inequality among nations.

"In most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality, a troubling trend that policymakers must proactively address to prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions," IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said at the start of the annual WEF meeting.