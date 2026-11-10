White House briefly locked down after two security breaches; two arrested

Two people were arrested after a car mounted the pavement and another person crossed a barricade near the White House

President Donald Trump was inside the residence when the incidents prompted a brief lockdown

The Secret Service is investigating both incidents and has not established whether they were connected

Two people were arrested near the White House on Monday after separate security incidents at Lafayette Park prompted a brief lockdown of the presidential complex and the closure of surrounding roads.

President Donald Trump was inside the executive residence at the time. The restrictions were lifted about an hour later, according to the White House press pool.

The US Secret Service said its police officers and National Guard personnel responded at around 10am local time to a vehicle crash near the northern edge of Lafayette Park, close to 16th and H Streets Northwest.

A silver sedan had driven onto the pavement near the park, which lies directly across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House. Video footage showed smoke billowing from the vehicle before the driver stepped out and swung at security personnel.