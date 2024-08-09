Who, after Muhammad Yunus?

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a student activist in Kolkata (then Calcutta) when Bengal was partitioned on 15 August 1947. He returned to East Bengal — from where he originated and which had now become East Pakistan — to continue his politics. His struggle to preserve Bengali culture and language and protect Bengalis from the atrocities of West Pakistani rulers was crowned by winning independence (with India’s help) and the birth of Bangladesh.

Rahman and several of his family members were brutally assassinated, by some strange coincidence, on another 15 August, this time in 1975. His two surviving daughters (who were abroad at the time of the killings) had to stay away from their homeland for years. But the spirit of the Sheikh — reverentially hailed as Bangabandhu or friend of Bengal by his people — was not extinguished. Sheikh Hasina eventually returned and won power through democratic means, until her authoritarianism got the better of her. Earlier this week, she unceremoniously fled her country.

Whether this means curtains for the Mujibur Rahman clan in the history of Bangladesh is immaterial in the context of current affairs. Admittedly, individuals matter in subcontinental politics. But what is more relevant from an international, and more specifically Indian, perspective is what happens now and in the medium if not long-term aftermath of Hasina’s exit.

For a start, more than for any other country, the deposition of Hasina is a crisis for India. Her patience with India — notwithstanding Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s many anti-Bangladeshi utterances in the past dozen years — made Bangladesh India’s best friend in the neighbourhood. Except for Bhutan and Sri Lanka under Ranil Wickremesinghe, the rest are either inimical or have drifted away during the Modi regime.