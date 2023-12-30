Who is Sigrid Kaag, the UN's new Gaza aid coordinator?

Sigrid Kaag is an experienced diplomat who has held numerous high-ranking positions within the United Nations. As of 8 January, the 62-year-old will serve as the UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza.

Kaag and her team face a tremendous challenge. Even before Hamas' 7 October attacks on Israel, some 80% of Gazans depended on humanitarian aid. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, is classified as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the EU, the US and several other governments.

Gaza relies on humanitarian aid

Israel's bombardments and its ground offensive have destroyed much of Gaza's infrastructure in almost three months of conflict. Fighting between Israel and Hamas has led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people within the territory, which spans just 360 square kilometers (about 140 square miles).

Israel's army expects fighting to continue for several more months, meaning that almost all of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants could well depend on humanitarian aid over the coming year.

At the same time, Israel worries that international aid deliveries could be used to smuggle weapons, ammunition and fuel into the Gaza Strip that end up in the hands of Hamas.

In this difficult situation, Kaag is now tasked with coordinating and monitoring international emergency aid deliveries to Gaza and establishing a UN mechanism to speed up deliveries through countries not involved in the conflict.

It was only in late December that the UN Security Council managed to agree and adopt a resolution calling for "safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip." It also paved the way for the creation of Kaag's new position as the UN's senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza.