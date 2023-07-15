Who says Modi was the only Indian PM to attend France's Bastille Day parade?

Whoever said Narendra Modi was the first ever Indian prime minister to be invited to the Bastille Day celebrations in the French capital of Paris? Why is social media suddenly rife with this claim?

Is it possible that in the heyday of information technology and Digital India, we are increasingly incapable of searching back in our own history?

Bastille Day marks the anniversary of the French revolutionaries storming the fortress and freeing the prisoners who were held there for conspiring against the king.

Public memory being very short, few senior editors of newspapers and television channels—at the least those who travelled with him to France—seem to remember that Dr Manmohan Singh was done similar honours by then-president of French Nicholas Sarkozy in 2009.