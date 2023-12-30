Who will (finally) be the next NATO chief?

It's finally clear that NATO will get a new secretary-general. Jens Stoltenberg will soon be stepping down after nearly a decade of service in which he was asked to stay on four times — once even after he'd accepted a new job as head of the Norwegian central bank.

Over those years, given the ruptured relationship with Russia and true trans-Atlantic tension with former US President Donald Trump, it wasn't surprising no one wanted to risk replacing the stoic Stoltenberg, who earned the nickname the "Trump whisperer" for his ability to placate the acerbic American leader. But the baton is now expected to be passed at the alliance's 75th anniversary summit in Washington in July, with Stoltenberg's term officially up on October 1, 2024.

No distractions, no complications please

Stoltenberg's former spokesperson has suggested the new chief should be chosen sooner than that, to avoid distraction and complications.

Oana Lungescu, herself the longest-serving NATO spokesperson, emphasised that "it's really important a choice is made early enough and that it is delinked from both the European Union elections [in June 2024] and the campaign for the United States elections."

Lungescu, now a distinguished fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank in the UK, warned that "the worst thing that could happen would be the secretary-general of NATO being a sort of 'leftover' from late-night negotiations over the EU table or getting caught up in a very messy United States election."