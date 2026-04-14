Why the US ‘blockade of Iran’s blockade’ in Hormuz may prove futile

The idea of “blocking a blockade” is not new. From medieval naval warfare to modern geopolitics, it has been used as a coercive strategy to break an adversary’s control over critical trade routes.

Following the collapse of talks in Islamabad, US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly vowed regime change in Iran, and failed, announced a dramatic escalation.

Declaring that Washington would counter Tehran’s blockade by imposing one of its own, Trump warned on Truth Social that any Iranian warships approaching US forces would be destroyed. He further asserted that no oil-carrying vessel would be allowed passage without US naval approval.

Yet, even as the rhetoric hardened, the action itself remained ambiguous. Soon after T rump’s, United States Central Command issued a more restrained clarification.

It stated that the US would target maritime traffic linked specifically to Iranian ports, while allowing freedom of navigation for vessels merely transiting Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations.

The contradiction between Trump’s sweeping threat and the US military’s statement, revealed a lack of coherence.

After the announcement, a tanker linked to China transporting methanol passed through the strait unhindered.

This further exposed futility of Trump’s plan of blocking the blockade.

Notably, the Chinese tanker that had passed the Hormuz was put under the sanction list by the USA. It was neither intercepted nor challenged by the US Navy, and safely reached the Gulf of Oman. The episode has reinforced perceptions that the blockade is more declaratory than enforceable.

For Iran, which exports nearly 90 per cent of its oil to China, such announcement hardly matters. But undoubtly, dilute the intended economic pressure.