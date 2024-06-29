Why was India missing at Panchsheel conference in Beijing?

Foreign policy experts and former Indian diplomats, including some who were Indian ambassadors to China, have maintained a discreet silence in public and steered clear of the controversy. What is clear, however, is a missed opportunity for India to communicate its stand on global peace and multilateralism.

The five principles formed part of the legacy of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Chinese counterpart Zhou Enlai in their unsuccessful quest to find a solution to the vexed boundary issue in 1954.

However, the principles were embraced and endorsed by non-aligned countries and remained a foundational principle of India’s international relations.

Addressing the conference in Beijing, Xi Jinping said, "The Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence answered the call of the times, and its initiation was an inevitable historic development. The Chinese leadership in the past specified the Five Principles in their entirety for the first time, namely, 'mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity', 'mutual non-aggression', 'mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs', 'equality and mutual benefit', and 'peaceful coexistence'."

The invitees included former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa and political leaders and officials from countries closely associated with China over the years.

China will provide 1,000 'Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Scholarships of Excellence' and 1,00,000 training opportunities to Global South countries in the next five years, besides launching a 'Global South Youth Leaders' programme, he informed.