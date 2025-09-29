Will Trump finally leash Netanyahu in Gaza this time? Summit ahead

On the eve of a pivotal White House meeting with US president Donald Trump, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on 28 September, Sunday, that Israel was engaged with the Trump administration on a new ceasefire initiative for Gaza, though "details are still being sorted out".

“We’re working on it,” Netanyahu said on Fox News, claiming that negotiations are ongoing. After dismissing talk of a ceasefire just a day ago, he then expressed hopes for a breakthrough.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s death toll in this war in Israel’s 'self-defence' against Hamas has surpassed 66,000, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The proposed 21-point Trump plan that has been the subject of much speculation reportedly includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages within 48 hours and — importantly, echoing a longstanding Hamas demand — a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, albeit in phases.

Arab sources familiar with the talks indicate the framework also envisions an international security force to stabilise Gaza post-war, with a technocratic Palestinian committee overseeing civilian affairs — later transitioning to a reformed Palestinian Authority.

The plan, which finally excludes the expulsion (or 'voluntary migration') of Palestinians, however also demands that Hamas relinquish control of Gaza and turn in all weapons. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would reportedly be released by Israel, and hostilities would halt.

However, are these reports reliable?