Will US voters be swayed by 21 Nobel laureates and senator Bernie Sanders?

The US presidential election on 5 November is too close to call, suggests almost every opinion poll, both the credible and the less credible. The “most consequential election” in recent times for not just the US but a major part of the world, could dramatically alter the geopolitical balance of power, though most American voters are rightly concerned with the domestic policies of the two presidential hopefuls. With the US in decline, it is economic policy which is expected to sway undecided voters in the next three days.

Nobody, however, can predict if voters are going to be swayed by dire warnings issued by economists and the 82-year-old senator Bernie Sanders. As many as 400 US economists — including 23 Nobel Prize winners — and administrators endorsed Kamala Harris last month.

“The choice in this election is clear: between failed trickle-down economic policies that benefit the few and economic policies that provide opportunity for all,” the endorsement document read. “It is a choice between inequity, economic injustice, and uncertainty with Donald Trump or prosperity, opportunity, and stability with Kamala Harris, a choice between the past and the future.”

“While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we believe that, overall, Harris’ economic agenda will improve our nation’s health, investment, sustainability, resilience, employment opportunities, and fairness and be vastly superior to the counterproductive economic agenda of Donald Trump,” the economists wrote, according to a report by CNN.