Will work with Jordan to carry out humanitarian operations in Gaza: Macron

As an escalating humanitarian crisis grips Palestine, the French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, 28 December said France will join Jordan to carry out humanitarian work in Gaza.

“France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out the humanitarian operations in Gaza,” the French Presidency in a statement said.

The statement added that the French President has also requested for a "lasting ceasefire" in Gaza during his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, media reports said.

France has been an ally of Israel since the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel triggered on 7 October .

Macron has expressed his "deepest concern" about civilian deaths and humanitarian emergency in Gaza to Netanyahu.

Media reports said that Macron has also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.