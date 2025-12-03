WMO warns of deadly floods across Asia as extreme rains devastate region

Catastrophic flooding triggered by relentless monsoon rains and tropical cyclones has swept across South and Southeast Asia, killing hundreds, displacing millions, and causing widespread economic disruption, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned.

Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva, WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis highlighted Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Sri Lanka as the worst-affected countries. She cautioned that rising temperatures are increasing the likelihood of more intense rainfall, making floods one of the region’s most severe hazards.

In Sumatra, Indonesia, authorities report over 600 fatalities and more than 460 people missing, with more than 1.5 million affected by the deluge. Vietnam has endured weeks of torrential rain, with some regions receiving over 1,000 millimetres of rainfall.