WMO warns of deadly floods across Asia as extreme rains devastate region
The region faces record typhoon activity, highlighting the need to improve forecasting, disaster preparedness, and data sharing
Catastrophic flooding triggered by relentless monsoon rains and tropical cyclones has swept across South and Southeast Asia, killing hundreds, displacing millions, and causing widespread economic disruption, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned.
Speaking at a UN press briefing in Geneva, WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis highlighted Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Sri Lanka as the worst-affected countries. She cautioned that rising temperatures are increasing the likelihood of more intense rainfall, making floods one of the region’s most severe hazards.
In Sumatra, Indonesia, authorities report over 600 fatalities and more than 460 people missing, with more than 1.5 million affected by the deluge. Vietnam has endured weeks of torrential rain, with some regions receiving over 1,000 millimetres of rainfall.
In Hue City, a meteorological station recorded 1,739.6 mm of rain within 24 hours in late October — a national record and potentially the second-highest 24-hour rainfall ever recorded in Asia and the Northern Hemisphere. Vietnam has reported 98 deaths and 10 people missing, according to Xinhua news agency.
The Philippines, still recovering from earlier typhoons, is bracing for another storm. Sri Lanka has declared a national disaster after Cyclonic Storm Ditwah triggered unprecedented flooding and landslides, affecting nearly one million people and leaving over 400 dead or missing. UNICEF representative Ricardo Pires said more than 275,000 children have been impacted, though the true number may be higher as many areas remain inaccessible.
The WMO emphasised the urgent need to strengthen regional forecasting systems, expand disaster preparedness, and enhance data sharing. Nullis warned that the Asia-Pacific region is currently experiencing record typhoon activity and stressed that no single nation or organisation can tackle tropical cyclones or climate change alone.
The floods underscore the growing vulnerability of densely populated regions in Asia to extreme weather events, highlighting the critical need for coordinated action to mitigate risks and protect communities.
