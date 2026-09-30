Women staff exclusion during BAPS visit costs Eiffel Tower chief his job

Eiffel Tower operator SETE chief Patrick Branco Ruivo to step down by end-2026 after probe into BAPS visit

Female staff sidelined during 5 September delegation visit; SETE calls the arrangements “unacceptable”

Staff strike forced Eiffel Tower closure on 7 September; BAPS apologised for distress but denied seeking discriminatory treatment

Patrick Branco Ruivo, director-general of the company that operates the Eiffel Tower, will step down by the end of 2026 following an internal investigation into the exclusion of female employees during a visit by a delegation from the Hindu organisation Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) earlier this month.

The Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE) said on Tuesday that an independent investigation had found several operational failures in the organisation of official visits, particularly the BAPS delegation’s visit on 5 September. The company said these failures had resulted in female employees being sidelined during the delegation’s visit and described the situation as "unacceptable".

Ruivo has headed SETE since November 2018. The company operates and maintains the Eiffel Tower and is 99 per cent owned by the City of Paris. It employs around 400 people and receives more than 6.5 million visitors a year.

Around 100 members of the BAPS delegation visited the Eiffel Tower on 5 September as part of events surrounding the inauguration of the organisation’s first traditional Hindu temple in France, in Bussy-Saint-Georges, east of Paris.