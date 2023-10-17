'Would be a big mistake': Biden cautions Israel against occupying Gaza

US President Joe Biden has warned Israel against occupying Gaza, saying, "that would be a big mistake", as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began lining up military tanks close to Gaza in preparation for a massive ground assault on the strip in a desperate effort to free the hostages and eliminate Hamas.

On Sunday, Biden told the CBS News' "60 Minutes" interviewer that he thought an Israeli occupation of Gaza at this point would be "a big mistake" and has sought to draw a distinction between Hamas and ordinary Palestinians.

"Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people," Biden said referring to the militant ambush on 7 October on Israel that left over 1,400 civilians and soldiers dead.

The US State Department announced on Sunday it had designated David Satterfield, a seasoned diplomat, as a special envoy for "Middle East humanitarian issues" tasking him with the mandate to "facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians".

Biden administration officials said they were doing their "best" to mitigate the humanitarian consequences of an expected Israeli ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, even as the Palestinian death toll from airstrikes continued to rise and aid earmarked for the enclave remained stuck in Egypt, media reports said.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that people in Gaza deserved "access to water and medicine and food. And we are working actively to ensure that happens".

Israel had agreed to turn on "the water pipe", he said, but only to southern Gaza.

The US administrations sudden effort to help Palestinians in Gaza hit by continuous bombardment of airstrikes marks a great shift in posture from its earlier blanket support to Israel's military operations in advance of a ground invasion.