Xi urges immediate end to West Asia conflict as he meets Putin amid escalating regional crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for an immediate end to hostilities in West Asia, warning that the situation had reached a “critical juncture”, as he held high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing against the backdrop of mounting regional tensions and a worsening global energy crisis.

Welcoming Putin at the Great Hall of the People, Xi stressed the need to prevent a broader regional conflict and urged all parties to return to negotiations.

“An early end to the conflict” would help stabilise global energy markets, industrial supply chains and international trade, Xi said, amid continuing disruptions linked to tensions in the Gulf region and the closure of key maritime routes.

The meeting came days after US President Donald Trump visited China for talks focused on the Iran-Israel conflict, the Strait of Hormuz crisis and broader geopolitical tensions.

China, Russia seek greater coordination

The Xi-Putin talks are being closely watched internationally, with both China and Russia maintaining close strategic, economic and military ties with Iran and potentially wielding influence over developments in the ongoing crisis.

Describing the international environment as increasingly unstable, Xi appeared to criticise unilateral approaches to global affairs.

“Unilateralism and hegemonism are resurging,” he said, while adding that peace, development and international cooperation remained the prevailing aspirations of people worldwide.

Calling for stronger coordination between Beijing and Moscow, Xi said the two countries should work together to make global governance structures “more just and reasonable”.

“As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective,” he said, advocating deeper cooperation across political, economic and security spheres.