Zardari claims Pakistan’s Hindus prefer staying amid ‘Akhand Bharat’ remark

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Hindus living in Pakistan would “rather be with us than India”, while saying Indians “believe in Akhand Bharat”.

Zardari made the remarks at an Independence Day gathering on 14 August while discussing Pakistan’s ties with India, the role of the armed forces and the broader geopolitical situation in the region.

"The Indians believe in Akhand Bharat. But we are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that tolerates. We have a 4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free as anywhere else. They would rather be with us than India," claims Pakistan President Zardari.

He said Pakistanis and Indians hold different views, while asserting that Hindus in Pakistan are free to practise their religion.

Zardari’s comments came as Pakistan marked its 80th Independence Day, a day before India’s Independence Day. The Pakistani leadership used the occasion to call for national unity, peace and economic development.

Sharif calls for peace

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad wanted peace but warned that this should not be interpreted as weakness.

“We do not want war; we want peace. But the desire for peace should not be taken as weakness,” he said.

Referring to last year’s four-day conflict with India, Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to protecting its national interests, including its rights over water resources. He also said Pakistan would continue working as a responsible nation and as a stabilising force for regional and global peace.