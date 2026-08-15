Zardari claims Pakistan’s Hindus prefer staying amid ‘Akhand Bharat’ remark
Pakistan president says Hindus in the country are free to practise their religion; PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for peace while raising Kashmir and Indus Waters Treaty
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Hindus living in Pakistan would “rather be with us than India”, while saying Indians “believe in Akhand Bharat”.
Zardari made the remarks at an Independence Day gathering on 14 August while discussing Pakistan’s ties with India, the role of the armed forces and the broader geopolitical situation in the region.
"The Indians believe in Akhand Bharat. But we are Muslims. They are not. But we are Muslims of the mindset that tolerates. We have a 4% Hindu population in Pakistan. They are as free as anywhere else. They would rather be with us than India," claims Pakistan President Zardari.
He said Pakistanis and Indians hold different views, while asserting that Hindus in Pakistan are free to practise their religion.
Zardari’s comments came as Pakistan marked its 80th Independence Day, a day before India’s Independence Day. The Pakistani leadership used the occasion to call for national unity, peace and economic development.
Sharif calls for peace
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad wanted peace but warned that this should not be interpreted as weakness.
“We do not want war; we want peace. But the desire for peace should not be taken as weakness,” he said.
Referring to last year’s four-day conflict with India, Sharif said Pakistan remained committed to protecting its national interests, including its rights over water resources. He also said Pakistan would continue working as a responsible nation and as a stabilising force for regional and global peace.
Kashmir and Indus Waters Treaty
Sharif also raised the Kashmir issue and accused India of “unilaterally and illegally suspending” the Indus Waters Treaty.
“I declare in clear words that every single drop of Pakistan's water is our red line,” he said.
India suspended the treaty last year following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. On 7 May 2025, India launched Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
India and Pakistan reached an understanding to end the conflict after four days of cross-border drone and missile strikes.
Sharif also called on Afghanistan’s leadership to ensure that its territory was not used for terrorism against Pakistan.
He highlighted Pakistan’s trilateral defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, describing it as evidence of the country’s growing regional role.
Sharif thanks Trump over ceasefire
Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump for his role in “securing a ceasefire” between India and Pakistan last year.
India has rejected the claim of third-party mediation in the conflict.
Meanwhile, Zardari praised Pakistan’s armed forces in his Independence Day message. He claimed that under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s leadership, the military had given a “befitting answer to India” during last year’s conflict.