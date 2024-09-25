Zelenskyy calls for unity in preparing 2nd peace summit, invites India and others to join

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council that “we have to prepare” the second peace summit to end the Russia-Ukraine war “altogether” and he has invited India and other countries to join the peace process.

“We all know what needs to be done if we honestly look at the situation and truly want to stop Russia's war. Most importantly, act together, of course in unity, without creating new and unnecessary divisions of the world into blocks or regional groups,” Zelenskyy on Tuesday, 24 September told a Security Council meeting on the Ukraine conflict.

Zelenskyy said that unity always works for peace and “we have to prepare the second peace summit to end the war altogether. And I invite all of you, all principle nations to join us in this process, all who truly respect the UN Charter. We invite China. We invite Brazil. I have already invited India. We are working with African nations, all of Latin America, the West Asia, Central Asia, Europe, the Pacific region, and North America. All.”

Zelenskyy said all are "equally important for peace, all without exceptions. Just as the UN Charter must work without exceptions”.

The Ukrainian president said this process will “lead us to peace, to a just peace, a real peace, a peace that will last. All of us already know how to achieve it. We have the peace formula, we have the UN Charter and we have all the strength needed to make it happen. What's needed is determination.”

Zelenskyy on Monday, 23 September met prime minister Narendra Modi in New York before the Indian leader wrapped up his three-day visit to the US.

Modi's meeting with Zelenskyy, requested by the Ukrainian side, came at the sidelines of his other engagements, including participating in the Quad Leaders' Summit and his address to the UN's 'Summit of the Future'.