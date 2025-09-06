I’ve heard my name tops their boycott lists: Priyanka Bharti

In Bihar, the prime minister’s mother was suddenly a red-hot political issue. The BJP was making much of the stray insults hurled at her from a rally stage. But “what the BJP-controlled TV channels are doing to Bihar’s daughters is no less insulting”, says RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) spokeswoman Priyanka Bharti. It’s a kind of “modern-day untouchability”, she says.

Even so, this young, feisty woman has been pushing back. With vigour, wit, enviable presence of mind — and a disarming smile. Her self-assurance, her assertiveness has begun to rattle the BJP, so much so that the party is exerting its influence with courtier media outlets to keep her off panels in prime-time debates. Nandlal Sharma spoke to Priyanka Bharti about her remarkable personal journey and her meteoric rise to national media prominence. Excerpts:

Tell us about your early life and background. Where did your journey begin, and what role did your parents — especially your mother — play in it?

I come from a small village near Fatuha constituency in Bihar. Ours was a very ordinary family. My mother studied only till Class 4, because the family couldn’t afford more. She was mostly engaged in farming and housework. My father studied till Class 12. He started out driving a tempo, then picked up other skills, and later began doing local work related to land receipts.

Despite financial hardship, my father never let our education suffer. Relatives often suggested sending us to government schools since money was short. But my father insisted on a good education, even if it meant taking loans. He was determined that his daughter must get quality education. English education.