IPL 2023: Can Kyle Mayers be the new Chris Gayle of IPL?

While he enjoyed the nickname ‘Universe Boss’ and had been the biggest ambassador of T20 franchise cricket on it’s upward curve, Kyle Mayers is only a bit of latebloomer who is in his debut season in IPL. However, the muscular’s signature hair-do and batting style is already drawing inevitable comparisons with the big man - Chris Gayle.

The left-hander’s brutal assault on the Punjab Kings bowlers (54 off 24 balls), not to speak of the efforts of Marcus Stoinis and young Ayush Badoni, made it a memorable night for the Lucknow Super Giants at Mohali on Friday. A total of 257, the second highest in the history of IPL, looked a winner all the way despite the good batting conditions and there was eventually no twist in the tale.

What the innings has also done is to pitckfork Mayers, bought for Rs five million in the mega auction more as a back-up opener for Quinton de Kock, as the regular partner for skipper KL Rahul as the illustrious Proteas skipper continues to bide his time on the sidelines. In eight matches, the Caribbean with a deadpan expression has logged in 297 runs with a strike-rate of 160.54 and looks good for more.