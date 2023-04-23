IPL 2023: Credit should go to pacers, says Sam Curran after Punjab Kings beat MI

Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran said he didn't think that he should be getting the Player of the Match award and it should have instead gone to his bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh, for the way they kept their nerves as they beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in Match 31 in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, here on Saturday.



Curran helped Punjab Kings come back from 83/4 at the halfway stage, struck a brilliant half-century (55 off 29 balls) and with Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41 off 28) and Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7) contributing handsomely, Punjab Kings scored 109 runs in the last six overs to reach a massive score of 214/8 in 20 overs.



Mumbai set up a good chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 44 and with Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57) in the middle, Mumbai Indians looked on course for victory. But Arshdeep Singh got Suryakumar Yadav out with a superb delivery and then claimed two wickets off successive deliveries in the final over as he defended 15 runs.