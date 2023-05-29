Jaiswal’s WTC call-up: For IPL show or domestic form?

There was little surprise when Yashasvi Jaiswal, the precocious talent who was at his prolific best in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals, was named as the standby opener in the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next month. The Mumbai opener was drafted in place of Ruturaj Gaekwad, who had to pull out for his wedding dates falling too close to the fixture.

It’s very unlikely that the Royals batter, who was the franchise’s top scorer in the season with 625 runs (at a strike rate of 164), will get a look-in in place of either captain Rohit Sharma or the in-form Shubman Gill — though the exposure of being with the Test side in English conditions will be an invaluable one for Jaiswal. India will be squaring off against Pat Cummins’ Australia at The Oval in London from May 7-11.

A call by the national selectors that deserves to be lauded as Jaiswal —whose saga of rising from a teenager running errands at a Mumbai maidan club to one of the hot properties in IPL this year — made even the international media sit up. It was not exactly a knee-jerk reaction based on his form and hunger for runs in the Royals shirt, but it was rather a culmination of a brilliant domestic 2022-23 season as well.

It was just on the eve of IPL that the youngster had a memorable outing in the Irani Cup, smashing 213 and 144, respectively in either innings for the rest of India against Madhya Pradesh, the 2021-22 Ranji champions. While his Ranji campaign could be termed as a moderate success with an aggregate of 404 runs in five games (with one hundred and a 50), Jaiswal was on fire in Duleep Trophy with consecutive double centuries in the Duleep Trophy which he followed up with 203 off 154 balls against Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy.