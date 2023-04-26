Noor Ahmad, 18, a mystery spinner with nerves of steel

It seems Rashid Khan, one of the most consistent matchwinners in the IPL since his arrival in 2017, now has competition. Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, the left-arm wrist spinner and already a teenage sensation in Afghanistan, showed a lot of heart as he provided the X-factor in Gujarat Titans attack when the champions handed Mumbai Indians a 55-run defeat at home on Tuesday.

Their fifth win in seven matches now has the Titans sitting pretty in the second position in the table – and more importantly – promises a variety to their spin bowling attack which will not allow their future opponents to relax. If teams in the past had adopted the strategy of playing out the enigmatic Rashid’s four overs, they may not have that luxury with the 18-year-old Noor attacking in tandem.

‘’I can’t pick the googlies of Noor (at the nets),’’ was a frank admission from young Abhinav Manohar, who emerged as Man of the Match with a quickfire 42 for the winners - which was instrumental in taking the Titans total past the 200-mark. Noor’s final haul was three for 37 as against his senior partner’s two for 27, which included Cameron Green, impact player Tilak Varma and Tim David.