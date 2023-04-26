Noor Ahmad, 18, a mystery spinner with nerves of steel
It seems Rashid Khan, one of the most consistent matchwinners in the IPL since his arrival in 2017, now has competition. Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, the left-arm wrist spinner and already a teenage sensation in Afghanistan, showed a lot of heart as he provided the X-factor in Gujarat Titans attack when the champions handed Mumbai Indians a 55-run defeat at home on Tuesday.
Their fifth win in seven matches now has the Titans sitting pretty in the second position in the table – and more importantly – promises a variety to their spin bowling attack which will not allow their future opponents to relax. If teams in the past had adopted the strategy of playing out the enigmatic Rashid’s four overs, they may not have that luxury with the 18-year-old Noor attacking in tandem.
‘’I can’t pick the googlies of Noor (at the nets),’’ was a frank admission from young Abhinav Manohar, who emerged as Man of the Match with a quickfire 42 for the winners - which was instrumental in taking the Titans total past the 200-mark. Noor’s final haul was three for 37 as against his senior partner’s two for 27, which included Cameron Green, impact player Tilak Varma and Tim David.
The Afghan impact, even after the Taliban takeover, is clearly on the rise in the most cash-rich T20 league in the world. If it started with Rashid casting his spell immediately on arrival for Sunrisers Hyderabad with Mohammed Nabi, the former national skipper playing a supporting role, off spinner Mujeeb-ur Rehman also made his presence felt for a brief while for Punjab Kings and then Sunrisers. Rehman, however, went unsold in the last auction but Ramanullah Gurbaz – playing his first IPL as an opener from Kolkata Knight Riders – has not looked a misfit in limited opportunities so far.
Noor is now the new kid on the block, who shows no signs of getting overawed by the occasion and already has six wickets to show from his three matches. This vindicates the claim of Hikmat Hassan, an erstwhile Afghan board official, that Afghanistan is the ‘spin capital’ of the world at the moment. Tall claims ? Well, not quite – if the recent performances are anything to go by.
There is no doubt that Rashid may have had a hand in influencing the Titans management to rope in young Noor for a base price of Rs three million in the mini auction last December. ‘’It’s great to have him in the side and sharing the bowling partnership with him since last year. That kid, he just wants to learn and he’s working so hard. Last year the way he was working, bowling lots in the nets, kept asking the questions,’’ gushed superstar Rashid after their win on Tuesday.
‘’Even when I was in the gym, he was coming to the gym and saying: let’s bowl here at the gym. At 1 am, 2 am, he was bowling with me in the gym. He wanted to get better and perform. He got the opportunity and he’s been delivering. I am so happy for him…it’s great news for GT and also for Afghanistan,’’ Rashid said.
Hailing from a village called Lakan, Noor has already cut his teeth in international cricket and has played one ODI and a T20 for Afghanistan. Noor’s village is located in the Khost province in the south-eastern part of the war-torn country – the same as Mujeeb – where instances of militancy and strife are routine affairs.
Maybe, growing up in such a hostile environment and battling against all odds is what gives someone like Noor nerves of steel.