Nehru's Word: There is a strong demand for economic change

This is the second and concluding part of Jawaharlal Nehru’s preliminary assessment of the first general elections that he sent to the Congress Working Committee on 31 January 1952. Here, he analyses the relative success and failure of different political parties, such as the outright rejection of communal parties, the poor showing of the socialists and the considerable success of the Left fronts, especially in South India.

Democratic politics and electioneering encourage, to some extent, what is known as boss-politics. Leadership is necessary but the leadership should not encourage too much bossing. Real leadership that counts in an election or in a big organisation is the lower-level leadership. Where there is a big boss at the top, this lower-level leadership does not develop. Only those who pay court to the big boss can flourish. The result is a weakening of the organisation. So long as there is no effective opposition, it can carry on. But as soon as this opposition appears, it tends to crumble.

It is this lower-level leadership that has been singularly lacking in the Congress. This has not only resulted in the weakening of the Congress but has driven away effective and worthy people to other organisations. We have, therefore, to develop this leadership at the lower levels, which is in constant touch with the individual voter.

I think it is fortunate for the Congress, having regard to all the circumstances, to have succeeded in the elections to the extent that it has done. It might well have fared much worse. We have now the chance to learn from experience and make ourselves active and vital again. Naturally, vitality can only come with a worthwhile programme and hard work to attain it. It cannot merely come by thinking of elections alone.