10 Yoga Asanas that can be easily done at your desk

It should come as no surprise that spending 8-9 hours a day sitting at a desk can be harmful to your health. Sitting at your desk for long periods of time can put a lot of strain and pressure on your lumbar spine, shorten your hips and chest, and overstretch your upper to mid-back, resulting in shoulder, lower back, and neck pain.



However, even if you are unable to attend a yoga class or establish a home routine, there are various yoga poses you can practise at your desk to alleviate such issues and instil a sense of calm and inner peace. A few minutes of daily practise can do wonders for your body and mind. So, here are 10 yoga poses that you can do at your desk.



Chair Pigeon Pose



How to do:



* Keep your feet flat on the floor while sitting on your chair



* At a 90-degree angle, cross your left foot over the right



* Maintain equal weight while sitting on the chair



* You will feel a slight stretch on the outer part of your left thigh



* Stay in this position for 10-15 seconds and repeat on the other leg



Benefits: This pose stretches the hip flexor muscles and glutes and supports mobility and flexibility.



Desk Chaturanga



How to do:



* Keep your hands at a shoulder width distance on the edge of the desk



* Keep your feet back so that your torso is diagonal to the floor



*Inhale and bend your elbows to a 90-degree angle



* While exhaling, press the chest back to the initial position



* Repeat it 10-12 times



Benefits: The pose rejuvenates the muscles of the arms and relaxes the neck