Have you eaten your fourth meal today?

While the global norm of the day is three meals, this system largely stems from an industrial-era work day, and isn’t necessarily biological instinct. Is the fourth meal just an indulgence in today’s day and age? Or is it something that is as necessary as dinner or breakfast? I’m all for countries that ritualise a fourth meal or even a sixth. But when and what is this meal all about? And is there enough of a distinction in its offering to make it stand out from a second breakfast or late-night snack?

Interestingly, a brand like Taco Bell tried to grab this space in the consumer’s mind with their Fourthmeal campaign way back in 2007. It spoke to that moment at night, after dinner and well into hanging out in front of the telly, when you just needed to dig into a delicious meal that they branded Fourthmeal. It didn’t have too many takers, though. Perhaps because the offering was limited to a taco!

I found myself in a debate with a friend who insisted that brunch is that elusive fourth meal I was looking for. Except it’s not. Brunch to me is a cheat. It’s merely combining two meals into one and robbing me of either breakfast or lunch. Why should I give them up for some new-fangled brunch party where people don’t eat as much as they drink and are more intent on empty conversations than empty plates?

British high-tea does come close to the fourth meal ideal. That charming, mid-afternoon break filled with cucumber sandwiches, dainty pastries and piping cups of tea was once a daily tradition. Sadly, now it is just the preserve of well-heeled guests in colonial-era five-star hotels, or hen parties.