10 occasions in 2023 when the Supreme Court sided with government

Justice DY Chandrachud took over as Chief Justice of India in 2022 and completed a year in office on 9 November 2023. Under him, the Supreme Court has seen livestreaming of court hearings and disposal of 52,000 cases in 2023, the highest in six years. He also refused to accept from the government a ‘sealed cover’ in a case related to retired defence personnel, made the court friendlier for differently abled people, and introduced technology in the administration of justice.

This year also saw the court pull up the government on the appointment of election commissioners and ruling in favour of the Delhi government against the Centre on an ordinance taking away the NCT government’s jurisdiction over the services or bureaucracy. In both cases, the government cocked a snook to the Supreme Court by legislating the exact opposite of what the court had ruled. The Supreme Court also pulled up the governors of Punjab and Kerala for sitting over bills.

Despite such positives, the overwhelming consensus at the end of 2023 among legal pundits is that the Supreme Court of India could have played a far more active role in establishing a ‘rule-based order’ and safeguarding democracy, individual liberty and public interest. The court took the easy way out by being status-quoist and conservative.