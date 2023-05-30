10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured as bus falls down from bridge in Jammu

The fifty-seven injured have been admitted to the GMC hospital in Jammu and two of them are critical. "Two persons were brought dead in the hospital while others have died on the spot," said Soodan, the principal.



A CRPF officer said 10 bodies have been recovered.



The bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and rolled down the bridge over a nallah at Jajjar Kotli between 6.30 and 7 am, the officials said.



They said most of the travellers were from Bihar's Lakhisarai and were on pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi for a religious function of their child. They were members of an extended family.



Ravinder Panday, one of the travellers, said they felt that something hit the bus. "It lost balance and rolled down. The vehicle was on its way from Amritsar to Katra carrying people who were going for pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi," he said.