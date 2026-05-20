13-nation military exercise begins in Meghalaya, focus on counter-terror operations
Indian Army hosts two-week ‘PRAGATI 2026’ drill with 12 partner countries; indigenous defence technologies also on display
A major multinational military exercise involving armed forces personnel from 13 countries commenced in Meghalaya on Wednesday, with participating troops undertaking joint training focused on counter-terrorism operations in challenging jungle and semi-mountainous terrain.
The two-week exercise, titled PRAGATI 2026 (Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region), is being hosted by the Indian Army at the Umroi Military Station near Shillong.
Besides India, military contingents from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are participating in the exercise.
Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahender Rawat said the exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen cooperation among partner nations while addressing evolving regional security challenges.
Focus on joint counter-terror operations
According to officials, the exercise will include joint planning drills, tactical-level exercises and coordinated counter-terrorism operations aimed at improving operational readiness and battlefield coordination in difficult terrain.
Special emphasis will be placed on physical endurance, discipline, adaptability and coordinated responses during complex military scenarios.
Military planners said the participating forces would exchange operational experiences and best practices developed through their respective counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism engagements, helping evolve common approaches for multinational operations.
The exercise will also focus on intelligence sharing, joint mission planning and developing institutional mechanisms for closer military cooperation among participating countries.
Platform for defence cooperation
As part of the programme, Indian defence manufacturers and technology firms will showcase indigenous military equipment and innovations developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Officials said the display would provide an opportunity for partner nations to gain insights into India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities while facilitating knowledge exchange in emerging technologies.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officers and dignitaries from participating countries.
Major General Sunil Sheoran welcomed the foreign contingents and underlined the importance of collective engagement in tackling contemporary security threats.
He urged participants to learn from one another’s experiences and said the varied strengths and perspectives brought by each nation would contribute significantly to achieving the exercise’s objectives.
The Indian Army said PRAGATI 2026 is expected to deepen military-to-military ties, enhance professional cooperation and promote a shared regional approach towards counter-terrorism and other common security challenges in the Indian Ocean region.
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