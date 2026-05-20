13-nation military exercise begins in Meghalaya, focus on counter-terror operations

A major multinational military exercise involving armed forces personnel from 13 countries commenced in Meghalaya on Wednesday, with participating troops undertaking joint training focused on counter-terrorism operations in challenging jungle and semi-mountainous terrain.

The two-week exercise, titled PRAGATI 2026 (Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region), is being hosted by the Indian Army at the Umroi Military Station near Shillong.

Besides India, military contingents from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are participating in the exercise.

Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mahender Rawat said the exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen cooperation among partner nations while addressing evolving regional security challenges.

Focus on joint counter-terror operations

According to officials, the exercise will include joint planning drills, tactical-level exercises and coordinated counter-terrorism operations aimed at improving operational readiness and battlefield coordination in difficult terrain.

Special emphasis will be placed on physical endurance, discipline, adaptability and coordinated responses during complex military scenarios.

Military planners said the participating forces would exchange operational experiences and best practices developed through their respective counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism engagements, helping evolve common approaches for multinational operations.