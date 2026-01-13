Op Sindoor still ongoing, 65 pc of militants killed in J&K in 2025 of Pak origin: Army chief
COAS reiterates counter-terror operations remain active, cautions Pakistan over active terror camps
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday reaffirmed that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing and cautioned that any future hostile actions by adversaries will be met with a resolute and effective response, underlining the Indian Army’s readiness to counter threats while maintaining security across sensitive fronts.
Addressing the annual press conference in New Delhi, General Dwivedi provided a broad overview of the Army’s operational posture, internal security environment and evolving threat perceptions, with particular emphasis on the fight against cross-border terrorism and the strategic weight of Operation Sindoor.
“As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to,” the Army chief said, stressing that India’s response to cross-border terrorism was calibrated but firm and would continue as a deterrent measure.
Operation Sindoor: Ongoing and calibrated
Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, involved coordinated strikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against identified terror infrastructure. General Dwivedi described the operation as a demonstration of India’s precision, preparedness and strategic clarity.
He recounted that the decision to mount a response was taken at the highest political level and executed with coordination across military services. “Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision,” he said, noting that the Indian Army had mobilised troops and was prepared for ground offensive measures if deemed necessary.
The Army chief also highlighted that the operation succeeded in dismantling key terror infrastructure and dented Pakistan’s long-standing nuclear brinkmanship, with a significant number of identified targets destroyed during the strikes.
Warning to adversaries, Pakistan in focus
While refraining from naming any country directly in every instance, General Dwivedi’s remarks carried a strong diplomatic and strategic subtext. He emphasised that the Indian Army was fully capable of handling provocations. “Any misadventure by the adversary will be effectively dealt with,” he said, reflecting a firm stance on territorial and security threats.
His comments were widely interpreted as a continuation of the Army’s measured but stern messaging to Pakistan, particularly in the context of active terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and international border areas, which remain a concern for Indian defence planners.
General Dwivedi also addressed the security environments on multiple fronts:
Western Front and Jammu & Kashmir:
He said the situation along the Western Front and in Jammu & Kashmir continues to be sensitive but firmly under control, with a marked reduction in active militancy and recruitment.
“The situation along the northern front remains stable, but needs constant vigil,” he said, emphasising the need for sustained readiness even as violence levels have decreased.
He noted that in 2025, Indian security forces eliminated 31 terrorists, around 65 per cent of whom were of Pakistani origin, underscoring the progress made in reducing the influence of organised terror networks.
Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China:
The Army chief said that while the LAC situation has remained largely stable, continuous vigilance and a balanced deployment posture are necessary to ensure no unforeseen escalations occur.
Northeast and internal security:
On internal security, the Army has played a role in stabilising conflict-affected areas such as Manipur, where proactive security measures and cooperation with local agencies have helped restore relative normalcy.
Broader outlook: preparedness and capability
General Dwivedi placed Operation Sindoor within a wider narrative of modernising and transforming the Army’s operational doctrine. He noted that global security has become more complex, with multiple conflicts intensifying worldwide, and underscored that “nations that stay prepared prevail.”
He highlighted that the Army’s approach is guided by strategic priorities, including jointness, capability development and infrastructure enhancement, and involves a whole-of-government approach to boost readiness and deterrence.
