Op Sindoor still ongoing, 65 pc of militants killed in J&K in 2025 of Pak origin: Army chief

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday reaffirmed that Operation Sindoor remains ongoing and cautioned that any future hostile actions by adversaries will be met with a resolute and effective response, underlining the Indian Army’s readiness to counter threats while maintaining security across sensitive fronts.

Addressing the annual press conference in New Delhi, General Dwivedi provided a broad overview of the Army’s operational posture, internal security environment and evolving threat perceptions, with particular emphasis on the fight against cross-border terrorism and the strategic weight of Operation Sindoor.

“As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to,” the Army chief said, stressing that India’s response to cross-border terrorism was calibrated but firm and would continue as a deterrent measure.

Operation Sindoor: Ongoing and calibrated

Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, involved coordinated strikes deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) against identified terror infrastructure. General Dwivedi described the operation as a demonstration of India’s precision, preparedness and strategic clarity.

He recounted that the decision to mount a response was taken at the highest political level and executed with coordination across military services. “Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision,” he said, noting that the Indian Army had mobilised troops and was prepared for ground offensive measures if deemed necessary.

The Army chief also highlighted that the operation succeeded in dismantling key terror infrastructure and dented Pakistan’s long-standing nuclear brinkmanship, with a significant number of identified targets destroyed during the strikes.

Warning to adversaries, Pakistan in focus

While refraining from naming any country directly in every instance, General Dwivedi’s remarks carried a strong diplomatic and strategic subtext. He emphasised that the Indian Army was fully capable of handling provocations. “Any misadventure by the adversary will be effectively dealt with,” he said, reflecting a firm stance on territorial and security threats.