14 killed as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river

Fourteen tourists were killed and 12 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell into Alaknanda River on the Badrinath National Highway in Rudraprayag on Saturday, 15 June, officials said.

The tourists were on the way to Chopta when the accident happened at around 11.30 am near Raitoli village. The vehicle carrying 26 people rolled down a 200-metre gorge and into the river, they said.

Around 10 people died on the spot while four others succumbed later in hospitals, according to the district administration.

Two persons were declared dead at Rudraprayag district hospital while two were declared brought dead at AIIMS, Rishikesh. Three of the dead are yet to be identified, according to hospital authorities.

The driver of the tempo traveller, Karan Singh, is also among the dead. Victims of the accident were residents of Noida, Mathura, Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh, Haldwani of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana.

Rescue and relief personnel had to navigate extremely adverse terrain to reach the badly mangled vehicle.