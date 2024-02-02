15 get life term for violence against Dalits, burning alive infant in UP village

A Mathura court here has sentenced 15 men to life imprisonment in a 23-year-old case of violence against members of the Dalit community in which an infant was burnt alive.

In the verdict delivered on Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions judge (SC/ST Act), Manoj Kumar Mishra, also slapped a fine of Rs 73,000 on each of the convicts.

On January 23, 2001, some upper caste people started construction work on panchayat land in Datia village under the Highway police station area here. Some Dalit community members opposed the construction, leading to a conflict between the two groups, Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Prasad Sharma said on Thursday.

According to a complaint lodged in the matter, the upper caste group thrashed Dalits, fired bullets and indulged in arson. In the violence, a six-month-old Dalit girl was burnt alive in a hut and a man was shot in the thigh.