15 Indian fishermen arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lanka's territorial waters

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 15 Indian fishermen on board two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, according to an official statement on Sunday.

“The Sri Lanka Navy and coast guard conducted a special operation to chase away Indian trawlers engaged in illegal fishing in Sri Lanka on the night of July 8," the Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

The operation off the Delft Island in Jaffna led to the arrest of 15 Indian nationals, it said.