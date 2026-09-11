15,000 cops, 200 paramilitary companies deployed for BRICS Summit in Delhi
Delhi Traffic Police rules out a citywide shutdown but warns of temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions along VVIP routes
Delhi has been placed on high alert, with extensive security arrangements and temporary traffic restrictions introduced as world leaders arrive for the two-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam beginning Saturday.
Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed across the capital for the 18th BRICS Summit. More than 500 CCTV cameras will monitor key locations and routes in the New Delhi area.
The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that the city will not be shut down during the summit. However, commuters should prepare for temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions along routes used by visiting dignitaries.
Officials said traffic would move normally wherever security conditions allowed. The duration of stoppages during convoy movements would vary, with vehicles released in phases according to the situation on the ground.
“We have made elaborate arrangements by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories on traffic arrangements,” a senior police officer said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi early Friday, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India for the first time in seven years.
Among the other leaders and dignitaries expected to attend are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Delhi Police has surveyed the designated routes and held coordination meetings with several agencies and neighbouring states. Security measures cover the airport, hotels accommodating foreign delegations, Bharat Mandapam and other places the dignitaries are expected to visit.
The surveillance network in the New Delhi zone includes high-resolution cameras, facial-recognition technology and automatic number plate readers connected to a round-the-clock monitoring room.
Access controls, verification procedures, intelligence gathering, emergency-response systems and traffic-management measures have also been strengthened at the summit venue and designated hotels.
More than 35 roads could be affected during the summit. They include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.
Commuters travelling between Noida and central Delhi, east Delhi and central areas, as well as those heading from Dwarka and west Delhi towards Dhaula Kuan, the airport and south Delhi, could face significant delays.
The Egyptian delegation’s movement between its hotel in Saket and central Delhi may also increase congestion on south Delhi roads, particularly during peak hours.
Authorities expect between 70 and 80 or more high-security movements across the city each day. A visiting leader may travel between the airport, hotel and summit venue, besides attending bilateral meetings and other engagements.
Each journey requires separate traffic regulations, route coordination and access restrictions, increasing the disruption compared with a regular VIP movement.
Delhi experienced a preview of the arrangements on Wednesday evening, when a motorcade rehearsal caused prolonged delays across several areas. Traffic was regulated at 22 diversion points during the exercise between 7 pm and 10 pm.
Delhi Metro services will continue, although access to certain stations or entry and exit gates could be restricted temporarily for security reasons.
DTC and other city buses will remain operational, but services passing through affected areas may be diverted, curtailed or regulated. Autorickshaws, taxis and app-based cab services will also operate, although access and pick-up or drop-off facilities in controlled zones may be affected.
Candidates appearing for the UPSC, NDA, CDS and other examinations have been advised to confirm the location of their centres, plan their routes in advance and leave early. They should also carry their admit cards and identification documents.
People with scheduled hospital appointments have similarly been asked to allow extra travel time. Those facing a medical emergency should inform the nearest traffic police personnel for assistance.
Online map providers will receive real-time information about diversions, restrictions and alternative routes. Parking will not be allowed on restricted or security-sensitive roads, while the movement of essential supplies, including milk and medicines, will be facilitated.
Police have urged the public not to circulate unverified social media posts claiming that Delhi will observe a shutdown or that all roads will be closed. Commuters have been advised to rely on official traffic updates.
With IANS inputs