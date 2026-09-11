15,000 cops, 200 paramilitary companies deployed for BRICS Summit in Delhi

Delhi has been placed on high alert, with extensive security arrangements and temporary traffic restrictions introduced as world leaders arrive for the two-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam beginning Saturday.

Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and nearly 4,800 traffic personnel have been deployed across the capital for the 18th BRICS Summit. More than 500 CCTV cameras will monitor key locations and routes in the New Delhi area.

The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that the city will not be shut down during the summit. However, commuters should prepare for temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions along routes used by visiting dignitaries.

Officials said traffic would move normally wherever security conditions allowed. The duration of stoppages during convoy movements would vary, with vehicles released in phases according to the situation on the ground.

“We have made elaborate arrangements by ensuring minimum inconvenience to the public. We have also issued advance advisories on traffic arrangements,” a senior police officer said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi early Friday, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit India for the first time in seven years.

Among the other leaders and dignitaries expected to attend are Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Delhi Police has surveyed the designated routes and held coordination meetings with several agencies and neighbouring states. Security measures cover the airport, hotels accommodating foreign delegations, Bharat Mandapam and other places the dignitaries are expected to visit.

The surveillance network in the New Delhi zone includes high-resolution cameras, facial-recognition technology and automatic number plate readers connected to a round-the-clock monitoring room.

Access controls, verification procedures, intelligence gathering, emergency-response systems and traffic-management measures have also been strengthened at the summit venue and designated hotels.

More than 35 roads could be affected during the summit. They include Mathura Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg and APJ Abdul Kalam Road.