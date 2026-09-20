Akhilesh Yadav: 151 Ambedkar statues vandalised in UP under BJP rule, only 14 arrests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that 151 statues of BR Ambedkar had been damaged or vandalised across 72 districts of Uttar Pradesh during the BJP government, but arrests had been made in only 14 cases.

Yadav, speaking at the SP office in Lucknow, said his party had documented 151 such cases and alleged that there could be more incidents that had not been recorded.

“Statues of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar have been damaged the most. Under the BJP government, over 151 (Ambedkar statues) have been damaged or vandalised in 72 districts,” he said.

Citing government figures, Yadav said arrests had been made in 14 cases. In 45 cases, FIRs were registered against unidentified persons, while eight cases involved named FIRs. He claimed no action had been taken in 84 cases.

Yadav alleged that the vandalism was deliberate and linked it to the BJP’s alleged attempt to change the Constitution.

“This was done deliberately because they (the BJP) wanted to change the Constitution but failed to do so,” he said.