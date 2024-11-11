1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler urges HC to stay trial proceedings

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Monday, 11 November, urged the Delhi High Court to stay the trial proceedings against him in a case related to the killing of three persons in north Delhi’s Pul Bangash area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Tytler’s counsel submitted that the case is listed for recording of the evidence of a prosecution witness before a trial court on Tuesday, 12 November, and the lower court should be directed not to proceed with the matter till the High Court decides on his plea challenging the framing of the charges against him, of murder and other offences.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, who had earlier granted time to Tytler to file certain additional documents, noted that though the documents have been filed, they were not on record.

The high court directed the registry to place the documents on record during the day and said it would take up the matter at 2:15 p.m.

Tytler’s petition challenging the framing of the charges against him is already listed for the high court to hear on 29 November. During its pendency, the leader filed the application seeking a stay on the trial of the case.