200 booked in Shahjahanpur for protest against derogatory posts on the Quran

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, tensions spiked on 13 September, Friday, after a 45-year-old man was arrested for posting derogatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad and the Quran on social media.

The incident led to late-night protests and escalated unrest, during which nearly 200 individuals — yet to be identified — assembled outside the local police station, shouting slogans and setting two motorcycles ablaze. Despite assurances from the local police that the accused had already been detained, the crowd refused to disperse, prompting a baton charge. Blockades put up by the protestors at Lal Imli crossing were taken down by the police. Flag marches followed.