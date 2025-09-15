200 booked in Shahjahanpur for protest against derogatory posts on the Quran
Unrest escalated after a 45-year-old man was arrested on 13 September over social media comments on the Prophet Mohammad
In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, tensions spiked on 13 September, Friday, after a 45-year-old man was arrested for posting derogatory comments about the Prophet Muhammad and the Quran on social media.
The incident led to late-night protests and escalated unrest, during which nearly 200 individuals — yet to be identified — assembled outside the local police station, shouting slogans and setting two motorcycles ablaze. Despite assurances from the local police that the accused had already been detained, the crowd refused to disperse, prompting a baton charge. Blockades put up by the protestors at Lal Imli crossing were taken down by the police. Flag marches followed.
Shahjahanpur superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that the authorities have now registered cases against the approximately 200 unnamed protestors based on complaints filed by Sadar police outpost in-charge Shivam Agarwal.
"We have appealed to the people not to make comments against any caste, religion or anyone on social media. No such posts should be made that may spoil communal harmony. However, our social media monitoring team has made a list of those who have posted or forwarded the derogatory post," he added.
The police are now scanning viral videos and CCTV footage to identify those involved in the violence.
Security measures have since intensified, with police conducting flag marches and maintaining heightened presence throughout Shahjahanpur to prevent further incidents. "The situation in Shahjahanpur is calm, but police force has been deployed at strength across the city as a precautionary measure," stated Dwivedi.
Tensions remain high as community leaders, like the Eidgah committee, have demanded strict action under the National Security Act, describing the offensive acts as "deeply hurtful" and potentially part of a broader conspiracy.
Then 14 September, Saturday, saw another arrest — a woman accused of posting offensive remarks about Hindu deities on Facebook, while groups that reportedly circulated her posts were also booked.
The recent unrest reflects wider communal sensitivities around online commentary and its real-world consequences, with authorities urging restraint and vigilance on social media and warning that any material threatening public harmony will be vigorously pursued.
