2020 Delhi riots: SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea filed by student activist Umar Khalid, who was arrested and charged under the Unlawful Activities Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the alleged larger conspiracy case behind the 2020 Delhi riots.

A bench comprising of Justices A.S. Bopanna and Bela M. Trivedi adjourned the hearing in view of the letter circulated by the counsel for the petitioner seeking an adjournment for a period of one week.

The matter is likely to be further listed on August 9 as per the information available on the apex court’s official website.

In response to Khalid’s plea, the Delhi Police submitted its counter affidavit on Sunday, which is yet to be received on record officially.