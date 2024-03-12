Lok Sabha polls: Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath, Vaibhav Gehlot get Congress tickets

Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Nakul Nath and Vaibhav Gehlot figure in the second list of Lok Sabha candidates released by the party on Tuesday, 12 March.

Nakul Nath (Chhindwara), Vaibhav Gelot (Jalore) and Gaurav Gogoi (Jorhat) are sons of former Congress chief ministers Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and the late Tarun Gogoi (Assam), respectively.

The list contains 43 names in all, from Assam (12), Gujarat (7), Madhya Pradesh (10), Rajasthan (10), Uttarakhand (3) and Daman and Diu (1).

Rahul Kaswan, who switched over from the BJP a couple of days ago, has also been nominated from Rajasthan's Churu.