2024 polls: Congress' 10 from Rajasthan includes Rahul Kaswan

Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, is the candidate from Jalore–Sirohi. In 2019, Vaibhav had contested from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat and was defeated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Congress has fielded new candidates in all the 10 seats this time. No candidate has been given a ticket for the same seat as last time.

Madan Gopal Meghwal, the previous candidate from Bikaner, for instance, has had to give way to Govind Meghwal who this time will confront Union law minister Arjun Meghwal.

Not receiving tickets this time are also Rafiq Mandelia from Churu, Shravan Kumar from Jhunjhunu, Abhijeet Jatav from Bharatpur and Namonarayan Meena from Tonk.

Udaylal Anjana was given a ticket from Jalore–Sirohi last time. This time, instead of being expected to make way like the above, he has been fielded from Chittorgarh.