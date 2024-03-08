LS polls: DMK finalises seat-sharing agreements with VCK and MDMK

The ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 8 March, finalised seat-sharing agreements with allies VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi) and MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), repeating the 2019 pact with both parties.

While the VCK was allotted two seats, both reserved constituencies, the Vaiko-led MDMK was given one by the alliance's lead partner. In 2019, MDMK was also given one Rajya Sabha seat.

The founders of VCK and MDMK, Thol Thirumavalavan and Vaiko, respectively, finalised and signed the seat-sharing agreement with DMK president and chief minister M K Stalin at the ruling party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Thirumavalavan told reporters that the party will contest from Chidambaram and Villupuram, the two seats it represents in the current Lok Sabha. Thirumavalavan was elected from Chidambaram five years ago.

The party had sought at least three seats, including a general category one, but settled for two reserved constituencies considering the political situation in Tamil Nadu and India and keeping in mind the need to ensure the DMK-led alliance wins this time also, the VCK leader said.