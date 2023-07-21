2nd Test, Day 1: West Indies make a stunning comeback, reduce India to 182/4 at Tea

West Indies bowlers made a stunning comeback in the second session and helped their side reduce India to 182/4 at Tea on the opening day of second Test at Queen's Park Oval, here on Thursday.

India, who were 121 for no loss at lunch, lost four wickets in the second session and could manage to score just 61 runs.

Opener Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked virtually unperturbed in the first session and slammed fifties. However, the story was quite different in the second session as four bowlers picked up a wicket apiece to ensure India were in a spot of bother going into tea.

India's opening stand was broken on 139 after Jaiswal fell after scoring 57 off 74 to Jason Holder, who had been the only bowler looking dangerous in the first session.