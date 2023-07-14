3 non-locals shot by militants, shifted to Srinagar for treatment

Three non-locals were shot and injured by militants in JK’s Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

The three have been shifted to Srinagar city for specialised treatment.

Giving details of the incident, police sources said that two masked militants entered the rented accommodation in Gagran village where three non-local labourers belonging to Bihar were living.

“Masked militants fired at the three non-local labourers and fled from the place.