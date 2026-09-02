35 days, no water: Kolkata Muslim colony says BJP MLA 'punishing them'

For 35 days, residents of Jyotinagar colony in north Kolkata's Cossipore have been living without a regular drinking-water supply. Five public taps that once served hundreds of families have run dry, leaving residents with little choice but to collect water from the polluted Ganges or buy from municipal tankers.

The crisis has turned an already impoverished neighbourhood into a daily struggle for survival. Residents say they have repeatedly approached the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), police and local administration, with little result.

The allegations are particularly serious because most of Jyotinagar’s residents are Muslim. Locally known as 'Molla para' or Muslim colony, the settlement has existed for around six decades.

Residents say the water supply was cut after KMC workers carried out pipeline repairs between 27 and 29 July. Water was available on 29 July, they say, but stopped suddenly at around 11.30 that night. The prolonged deprivation has fuelled allegations that the problem is not simply a technical failure but an act of political discrimination.

Those allegations come against a backdrop of the wider political rhetoric in West Bengal. BJP leaders, including chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, have repeatedly claimed that Muslims do not vote for the BJP and used the community’s electoral preferences as a political point of confrontation. In Jyotinagar, residents fear this rhetoric has translated into something more tangible: the withholding of basic civic services.

Residents have specifically pointed to local BJP MLA Ritesh Tiwari. They allege that after the election, he told a public meeting that because Muslims had not voted for him, he would not work for them for the next five years. Residents also recall allegations that Tiwari had described people living in the colony as illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.