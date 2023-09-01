5 killed, 20 injured in Manipur in last three days, non-stop firing still on

At least five persons, including a tribal song composer and a Village Defence Volunteer, were killed and 20 others injured in Manipur's Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts during the past three days while gunfights between Kukis and Meiteis were still on till Thursday night, officials said.

Sources said that the death toll in the incessant firing exchanges was six to seven in three days but officials were yet to confirm it.

The five slain people included L.S Mangboi Lhungdim, 50, who composed the song "I Gam Hilou Ham (Is this not our land?)" after the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3. His songs became a rallying cry for tribal unity.

The dead also included VDV Jangminlun Gangte.

Firing was continuing in the foothills of Bishnupur and adjoining areas in Churachandpur district till late Thursday evening, after a fresh gunfight between two rival ethnic groups started early morning, police officials said in Imphal.