6 of 8 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur encounter carried Rs 48 lakh bounty

Six of the eight Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district two days back were senior rank cadres and carried cumulative cash rewards of Rs 48 lakh, police said.

These cadres belonged to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) military company no. 1 of Naxalites and Maad division supply team formations, they said.

This is the second major success of the ‘Maad Bachao Abhiyan’ (anti-Naxalite operation) of Narayanpur police within a week and the fourth major success in 45 days, Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sundarraj P said in a press conference on Sunday, 16 June.

“Abhujmaad (in Narayanpur district) had been suffering from Naxal violence and fear for 40 years but now the natives, tribals and villagers are imagining it free from violence, fear and Naxalism. Successful anti-Naxal campaigns have been speeding up development,” he said.

Police on Saturday claimed to have gunned down eight Naxalites during an encounter in forests near Kutul-Farasbeda and Kodtameta villages in the district.

“Six of the eight killed cadres were identified as Sudru, Vargesh, Mamta, Samira, Kosi and Moti, who were active in different capacities in PLGA company no.1 of Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads,” the IG said.

The identity of the two other Naxalites was yet to be ascertained, he said.