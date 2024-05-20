Chhattisgarh tragedy: 18 killed as goods vehicle plunges into Kabirdham valley

Seventeen women and one man were killed and four people injured when a mini goods vehicle plunged into a valley in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Monday, 20 May, the local police say.

The accident occurred around 1.45 pm on Banjari Ghat near Bahpani village under Kukdur police station limits, an official said.

The victims were returning after plucking tendu leaves from a forest. The vehicle they were travelling in was meant only for goods transport, he said.

The vehicle skidded off the road, tumbled down a considerable distance and crashed on to the road below the valley, the official said.

A police team rushed to the spot and launched a rescue exercise. "Twelve women and a man were killed on the spot, while nine others sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital, where five women died," Kabirdham superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallava said.

The remaining four injured persons, including three women, have been referred for further treatment, he said.