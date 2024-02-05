7 Manipur Police trainees injured in clash at Assam Police Academy

At least seven Manipur Police trainees, undergoing training at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam's Golaghat district, were injured when a clash broke out between cadets of two ethnic groups, police said on Sunday, 4 February.

Police said that of the seven injured, three were admitted to Jorhat medical college and the remaining four were discharged after treatment.

The seven Manipur Police trainees, belonging to different ethnic groups, engaged in verbal abuse over some petty matter during dinner time on Saturday night and this snowballed in a physical scuffle. Trainees of other northeastern states intervened and dispersed the two warring groups, a police official said.

Three senior police officials of Assam and Manipur have visited the academy on Sunday and warned the trainees.

Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh stated on X: "Reference scuffle at Police Academy at Dergaon Assam amongst young trainees from Manipur - They’ve been briefed in no uncertain terms to follow instructions and protocols of training institute from drill to discipline to decorum. No scope would be presented to anyone to deviate from the principles that guide training in our Academy. Any aberrant Behaviour would be corrected through tough training measures".

"...... there was a scuffle between the trainees from Manipur at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy over distribution of dinner. The matter is now resolved. The Range IGP and DIG Training are with the boys," he added.