Assam: RTI data indicates CM allegedly spent public funds on campaigns, personal trips

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing accusations of misusing state government funds, amounting to crores of rupees, to charter flights for BJP campaigns and personal activities, including attending weddings. The information came to light through a right to information (RTI) response obtained from the Assam government, details of which were published by the Wire.

According to documents obtained by Guwahati-based news portal CrossCurrent through RTI requests filed on 26 August 2022, Sarma utilised state exchequer-funded helicopters and chartered planes for political activities both within and outside the state, violating the Election Commission's model code of conduct.

The RTI responses, initially delayed and only partially fulfilled, reveal that Sarma hired chartered planes to attend weddings, contrary to government regulations prohibiting the use of public funds for non-official purposes. Despite the Sarma government's claims in the state assembly in September 2023 that the expenditures were solely for government programmes, the obtained data points to a potential misuse of public resources.

The general administration department, initially unresponsive to the RTI application, provided partial information only after the State Information Commission intervened on 8 August 2023, following an appeal by CrossCurrent.