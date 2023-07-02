Militants kill 3 village defence force volunteers in Manipur, injure 5

At least three Village Defence Force (VDF) volunteers were gunned down and five others were shot at in Khujuma Tabi village in Manipur's Bishnupur district when militants attacked the village in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

Media reports in Imphal claimed that seven people were killed in the militants’ early morning firing and there was an exchange of fire between the VDF volunteers and the extremists.

However, the officials in Imphal neither denied nor confirmed the media reports.

The officials in Imphal said that the VDF volunteers, who were guarding the village in view of the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, died in the attack as they were sleeping after guarding the village at night.